Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals | X @pixelsabhi

Horrifying visuals captured on the CCTV camera at the National Highway in Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh are sending shockwaves among netizens. A major tragedy was averted on Sunday when a truck loaded with hay suddenly lost balance due to axle breakage and overturned on a car parked on the roadside. Fortunately, the family sitting in the car was clocked out of the car moments before the accident. The family, including 2 children and 2 adults, narrowly managed to escape the crash.

The shocking incident occurred on Sunday, August 30, at NH-730 when a parked car was crushed under an uncontrolled truck overly loaded with hay. This incident is raising concerns over the safety of the commuters as various such trucks are seen loaded above their capacity.

WATCH VIDEO:

उत्तर प्रदेश के पीलीभीत जिले में एक भूसे से भरा ट्रक अचानक एक्सल टूटने के कारण असंतुलित होकर एक कार के ऊपर बुरी तरह गिर गया, लेकिन गनीमत रही कि कार सवार कुछ सेकंड पहले ही कार से उतर गए थे, जिसके कारण उनकी जान बाल-बाल बच गई. ये पूरी घटना पास में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई. pic.twitter.com/9da5VjYW8Y — Abhishek Kumar (@pixelsabhi) September 4, 2025

The video was posted by @pixelsabhi on X. The caption of the video reads, "In the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, a truck loaded with hay suddenly lost balance due to a broken axle and fell heavily onto a car. Fortunately, the car’s occupants had stepped out of the vehicle just seconds earlier, narrowly escaping with their lives. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera."

As seen in the horrifying visuals, the car was crushed in just a few moments, reflecting how much load the truck was carrying. Police station in-charge Pawan Pandey said that no complaint has been lodged in this matter. At the same time, ARTO Virendra Singh confirmed that this accident happened due to the breaking of the axle of the truck. The truck has been parked on the side of the highway.

A massive boulder crashed into a health officer's vehicle in the Haldwani mountain region. The boulder landed directly on the bonnet of the car, leaving two passengers inside the car injured. According to the reports, both injured passengers have been admitted to the nearby hospital.