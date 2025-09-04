 Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTruck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals

Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals

Horrifying visuals captured on the CCTV camera at the National Highway in Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh are sending shockwaves among netizens. A major tragedy was averted on Sunday when a truck loaded with hay suddenly lost balance due to axle breakage and overturned on a car parked on the roadside. A family, including 2 children and 2 adults, narrowly managed to escape the crash.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals | X @pixelsabhi

Horrifying visuals captured on the CCTV camera at the National Highway in Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh are sending shockwaves among netizens. A major tragedy was averted on Sunday when a truck loaded with hay suddenly lost balance due to axle breakage and overturned on a car parked on the roadside. Fortunately, the family sitting in the car was clocked out of the car moments before the accident. The family, including 2 children and 2 adults, narrowly managed to escape the crash.

The shocking incident occurred on Sunday, August 30, at NH-730 when a parked car was crushed under an uncontrolled truck overly loaded with hay. This incident is raising concerns over the safety of the commuters as various such trucks are seen loaded above their capacity.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @pixelsabhi on X. The caption of the video reads, "In the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, a truck loaded with hay suddenly lost balance due to a broken axle and fell heavily onto a car. Fortunately, the car’s occupants had stepped out of the vehicle just seconds earlier, narrowly escaping with their lives. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera."

FPJ Shorts
Video: Jannik Sinner's Thunderous Forehand Prompts Resigned Reaction From Lorenzo Musetti In US Open 2025 Quarter-Final
Video: Jannik Sinner's Thunderous Forehand Prompts Resigned Reaction From Lorenzo Musetti In US Open 2025 Quarter-Final
Karnataka Seers Meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Seek NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Murders
Karnataka Seers Meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Seek NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Murders
India's Largest Container Cargo Terminal Opens In Navi Mumbai; All You Need To Know About Uran's Jawaharlal Nehru Port| VIDEO
India's Largest Container Cargo Terminal Opens In Navi Mumbai; All You Need To Know About Uran's Jawaharlal Nehru Port| VIDEO
Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video Goes Viral
Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video Goes Viral

As seen in the horrifying visuals, the car was crushed in just a few moments, reflecting how much load the truck was carrying. Police station in-charge Pawan Pandey said that no complaint has been lodged in this matter. At the same time, ARTO Virendra Singh confirmed that this accident happened due to the breaking of the axle of the truck. The truck has been parked on the side of the highway.

ALSO READ: Massive Boulder Crashes On Health Officer's Vehicle

A massive boulder crashed into a health officer's vehicle in the Haldwani mountain region. The boulder landed directly on the bonnet of the car, leaving two passengers inside the car injured. According to the reports, both injured passengers have been admitted to the nearby hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video...

Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video...

Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes;...

Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes;...

'Prepare Your Pockets To...': Russian Woman Claims Of Paying ₹120,000 Monthly For 1BHK Flat In...

'Prepare Your Pockets To...': Russian Woman Claims Of Paying ₹120,000 Monthly For 1BHK Flat In...

Bihar: Man Jailed For Sexually Abusing Widowed Sister-In-Law Marries Her In Prison

Bihar: Man Jailed For Sexually Abusing Widowed Sister-In-Law Marries Her In Prison

Ganpati Visarjan In London: Swans Bid Goodbye To Bappa; Devotees Say Farewell With Garba &...

Ganpati Visarjan In London: Swans Bid Goodbye To Bappa; Devotees Say Farewell With Garba &...