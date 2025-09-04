 Mumbai: Netizen Shares Ghatkopar Under-construction Building Light Up In Shape Of Lord Ganesha Amid Ganesh Festival
Mumbai: Netizen Shares Ghatkopar Under-construction Building Light Up In Shape Of Lord Ganesha Amid Ganesh Festival

As the city of dreams is celebrating its vibrant Ganesh Utsav festival, a netizen has shared on social media an image of an under-construction building from Ghatkopar, which is lit up in the shape of Lord Ganesha's face amid Ganeshotsav 2025. The picture is going viral on the Internet and shows how people are finding innovative and creative ways to celebrate Mumbai's favourite festival.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Netizen Shares Ghatkopar Under-construction Building Light Up In Shape Of Lord Ganesha Amid Ganesh Festival | X @tmane54

Ghatkopar, Mumbai: As the city of dreams is celebrating its vibrant Ganesh Utsav festival, a netizen has shared on social media an image of an under-construction building from Ghatkopar, which is lit up in the shape of Lord Ganesha's face amid Ganeshotsav 2025. The picture is going viral on the Internet and shows how people are finding innovative and creative ways to celebrate Mumbai's favourite festival and worship the bappa.

An X user @tmane54 shared a mesmerizing image on a social media platform, which is going viral on the Internet. While replying to a similar post of an under-construction building, lit up in the shape of a swastika, the X user shared the picture of another building in the shape of Bappa's face. The x user wrote, "Saw this in Ghatkopar, Mumbai."

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VISUALS:

The post was shared by @ayotarun. The caption of the visual reads, "They've lit up this under-construction building in this manner for Ganpati celebrations. Love it when people get creative."

Building Lit Up In The Shape Of Lord Ganesha:

The illumination was kind of a tribute to Lord Ganesha in the midst of the Ganesh festival, which especially Mumbaikars celebrate with all their hearts. This display not only reflects the cultural connection Mumbaikars have with lord Ganesha but also showcases the innovative ways in which technology can be used.

article-image

This kind of lighting arrangement requires precision in design, planning, and execution, as the building’s framework needs to accommodate light strips at exact points to create the visual illusion of the face of Bappa. For onlookers, especially at night, the sight appears as if Bappa himself is blessing the city from the skyline.

