Mumbai Crime: Woman Alleges Serial Rape by Man She Met Through PUBG Gaming

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai, where a 33-year-old woman has approached the police, alleging that she was repeatedly raped by a man she met while playing the popular online game PUBG. According to her statement to the Pant Nagar police, she encountered the man at the end of 2020, and since then, they had been interacting while playing the game. The man, whom she has accused of raping her, allegedly made promises of marriage, coercing her into a physical relationship.

Secretly recorded illicit videos without consent

The accused, identified as Sindheel Venkatesh Suryavanshi, reportedly took advantage of the victim's trust over the years, making repeated promises of marrying her. Throughout this period, he took her to various hotels and restaurants, where he allegedly continued to make false assurances while engaging in a sexual relationship with her. Disturbingly, the woman claimed that during one such encounter, Sindheel not only raped her but also secretly recorded illicit videos of her without her consent. He then allegedly used these videos to threaten her, coercing her into maintaining a sexual relationship with him.

However, the situation took a heart-wrenching turn when Sindheel refused to honor his promises and bluntly denied any commitment to marriage, leaving the victim devastated.

Accused absconding

The traumatised woman then approached the police on Friday afternoon and recounted the harrowing incident to them, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Sindheel, who hails from Kalina, Santacruz. However, when the police went to apprehend him, he was nowhere to be found. Presently, he is considered absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to bring him to justice.

A police official stated, "Given it's a technical case, some level of verification is required in the matter. However, we are actively searching for him, and soon there will be some development."

The authorities have registered a case against Sindheel Suryavanshi under sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (2) (engaging in physical relations on the promise of marriage), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

