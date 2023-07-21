 Bhojpuri Actress Raped By Instagram Friend At A Hotel In Gurugram, Files Complaint 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBhojpuri Actress Raped By Instagram Friend At A Hotel In Gurugram, Files Complaint 

Bhojpuri Actress Raped By Instagram Friend At A Hotel In Gurugram, Files Complaint 

The actress further stated that the accused threatened to kill her after hurling abuses.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Bhojpuri Actress Raped By Instagram Friend At A Hotel In Gurugram, Files Complaint  | Representative Image Via Pexels

A Bhojpuri actress has lodged a complaint stating that she was raped by a man she befriended on Instagram. According to her, the man called her at a hotel in Gurugram on the pretext of an interview and committed the heinous act. Reportedly, the actress resides in Delhi and boasts a large number of followers on Instagram. 

Read Also
Akanksha Dubey Death: Sperm found on late Bhojpuri actress' underwear, says report
article-image

As per the police, the actress befriended the accused named Mahesh Pandey via Instagram. He offered her work in Bhojpuri films. In order to escalate their work process, Mahesh called the actress to a hotel in Gurugram for an interview on June 29.

In her statement, the actress alleged, "When I reached the hotel, Mahesh had already booked a room with a fake ID named Subhash where he took me and after asking some questions, he started drinking and after that, when I asked him to go, he raped me." 

Read Also
Watch: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh walks off stage after man showers her with notes during live...
article-image

The actress further stated that Mahesh threatened to kill her after hurling abuses. As per reports, Mahesh is a resident of Chakkarpur area in Gurugram. 

An FIR has been registered in Udyog Vihar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rape, and threatening. ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said that the team is taking action in the matter.

Read Also
Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Slams 'Wrong Depiction' Of Quran In 72 Hoorain, Accuses Makers Of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhojpuri Actress Raped By Instagram Friend At A Hotel In Gurugram, Files Complaint 

Bhojpuri Actress Raped By Instagram Friend At A Hotel In Gurugram, Files Complaint 

'Paid Almost 400 Bucks For A Pepsi': Comedian Rohan Joshi Rants About Theatres In Mumbai

'Paid Almost 400 Bucks For A Pepsi': Comedian Rohan Joshi Rants About Theatres In Mumbai

OTT Binge List: From Bawaal To Trial Period, Hindi Shows & Films To Stream Online This Weekend

OTT Binge List: From Bawaal To Trial Period, Hindi Shows & Films To Stream Online This Weekend

Genelia Deshmukh Says, ‘It Was Easier For Me To Play Mother In Trial Period Since I Am A Mom Of...

Genelia Deshmukh Says, ‘It Was Easier For Me To Play Mother In Trial Period Since I Am A Mom Of...

THIS Is What Actor Ayub Khan Has To Say About Comparisons With The Legendary Dilip Kumar... Read On...

THIS Is What Actor Ayub Khan Has To Say About Comparisons With The Legendary Dilip Kumar... Read On...