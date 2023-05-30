Akanksha Dubey Death: Sperm found on late Bhojpuri actress' underwear, says report

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey left the entire Bhojpuri industry shocked after she was found hanging inside a hotel room in Varanasi on May 26. Post her untimely demise, her boyfriend, Samar Singh, along with his brother Sanjay, were arrested for abetting her suicide. And now, there is a new twist in the case, as cops have reportedly found sperm on Akanksha's undergarments.

Post Akanksha's demise, her mother had lodged a case against Samar and Sanjay and had accused them of harassing her and pushing her to take the extreme step.

Not just that, but she had also claimed that the brothers used to beat the actress and had even threatened to kill her.

Sperm found on Akanksha Dubey's underwear

In a shocking new development in the case, sperm has been found on Akanksha's underwear, which was sent to the forensic lab for necessary tests.

DCP Varuna Zone, Amit Kumar, told the media that post Akanksha's demise, her clothes as well as vaginal and anal swabs were sent for pathological and forensic tests. As per the test reports, sperm was found on Akanksha's clothes, including her underwear, as quoted by Jansatta.

The cops will now send the samples of accused Samar Singh, Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Singh and Arun Pandey for DNA tests to see if they match with the sperm found on Akanksha's clothes.

Police acting suspicious, claims Akanksha's family advocate

As the investigation continues, the advocate hired by Akanksha's family recently claimed that the police has been "acting suspicious" and that they were no cooperating with the family with information.

The lawyer stated that cops are yet to record the statement of Akanksha's mother, who has filed the case of abetment to suicide in the first place. "I tried to talk with them, but no proper information was given to me by the police," he said.