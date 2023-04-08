Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Yesterday, Samar Singh was arrested in connection to the case revolving around the unfortunate suicide of young Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey. The 26-year old rising starlet was found dead in her hotel room in Varanasi on March 26. She was shooting in the Holy Ganges city for her next, 'Laik Hoon Main Nalaik Nahin'.

Following his arrest at a flat in Charmes Castle Society in Raj Nagar extension area of Ghaziabad on Friday morning, Singh was presented before the Varanasi court today. Advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi stated that Singh presented an application for his bail before the court, which was subsequently denied. The charges slapped against Singh and his brother Sanjay, who is on the run, include abetment of suicide under Section 306 and criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code, respectively.

Following her suicide, Akanksha's kin namely her mother Madhu Dubey had registered a complaint against Singh and his brother, claiming that the former tortured his daughter whenever she chose to work with another hero. Mrs. Dubey later met Varanasi police commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain and demanded that both brothers should be arrested soon.

Shockingly, the post-mortem report also revealed the presence of an unknown liquid in her stomach and injury marks on her wrist.

ABOUT AKANKSHA DUBEY

In a report by Aaj Tak, Akanksha had suffered from depression, back in 2018 and had chosen to take a professional break. Much of her ability to survive the dark phase of her life was possible owing to her mother's constant emotional support. Having debuted at the age of 17 in 'Meri Jung Mera Faisla', Akanksha had acquired a reputation for herself in Bhojpuri cinema for her notable work in films such as 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhojpuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'.