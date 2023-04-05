Akanksha Dubey Death: Post-mortem reveals injury marks on wrist, presence of unknown liquid in stomach

Akanksha Dubey | Instagram

Akanksha Dubey's lawyer has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of the Bhojpuri actress. The post-mortem report of Akanksha is also out and it reveals presence of unknown liquid in stomach and injury marks on her wrist.

Akanksha was found hanging inside a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26.

Unknown brown liquid found inside stomach

According to several media reports, the post-mortem report of Akanksha suggests that neither food nor liquid was present inside her stomach. Also, no traces of alcohol were found.

However, 20 ml of an unknown brown liquid was found in her stomach and the 'mucous membrane of the stomach was choked'. Reportedly, her wrist had injury marks.

Lawyer demands CBI probe

According to a report in PTI, the late actress' lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded a CBI probe. He alleged that the Bhojpuri actress did not die by suicide and was 'killed' by some people in the hotel room.

He also stated that Akansha's body was 'forcibly cremated' and alleged that many known people in the Bhojpuri industry were exploiting Akanksha and were not paying her for her work.

After Akanksha's demise, her mother filed a case against her actor-boyfriend Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh, accusing them of harassing her. In her police complaint, Akanksha's mother claimed that Samar Singh used to hit her daughter and that his brother had threatened to kill her.

The 25-year-old actor was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth on March 26. She starred in several regional films, including 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'.