Akanksha Dubey's lawyer alleges people from Bhojpuri industry 'exploited' the actress, did not pay for her work

Akanksha Dubey | Instagram

Akanksha Dubey's lawyer has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of the popular Bhojpuri actress and alleged that she was killed.

For those unversed, Akanksha was found hanging inside a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26, just a few hours before the release of her music video. She was in Varanasi for the shoot of a film.

Lawyer says Akanksha was 'killed', people from Bhojpuri industry exploited her

According to a report in PTI, the late actress' lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded a CBI probe.

He alleged that the Bhojpuri actress did not die by suicide and was 'killed' by some people in the hotel room.

He also stated that Akansha's body was 'forcibly cremated' and alleged that many known people in the Bhojpuri industry were exploiting Akanksha and were not paying her for her work.

Post-mortem report reveals presence of brown liquid in stomach

The post-mortem report of Akanksha Dubey is out and it reveals presence of unknown liquid in stomach and injury marks on her wrist.

According to several media reports, the post-mortem report suggests that neither food nor liquid was present inside her stomach. Also, no traces of alcohol were found.

However, 20 ml of an unknown brown liquid was found in her stomach and the 'mucous membrane of the stomach was choked'. Reportedly, her wrist had injury marks.

Akanksha Dubey's Death

Post Akanksha's demise, her mother filed a case against her boyfriend Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh, accusing them of harassing her.

In her police complaint, Akanksha's mother claimed that Samar Singh used to hit her daughter and that his brother had threatened to kill her.

Meanwhile, the Singh brothers have been absconding since Akanksha's death and cops are conducting raids at various places to get hold of them.