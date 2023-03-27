Akanksha Dubey's mother alleges boyfriend Samar Singh used to beat her, accuses him of abetting actress' suicide; FIR filed

Akanksha Dubey and Samar Singh |

An FIR was registered on Monday against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother for abetment to suicide, a day after model-actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi.

The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the fan in her hotel room. She was in Varanasi for the shoot of a film.

Akanksha's mother shocking allegations

Akanksha's mother Madhu Dubey has held the actress' boyfriend, actor-singer Samar Singh, and his brother Sanjay Singh responsible for her daughter's death. A case has been registered against them in Uttar Pradesh for abetment to suicide.

Akanksha’s mother has also alleged that Samar used to often beat Akanksha and torture her. She also revealed that her daughter was in a live-in relationship with Samar.

It may be mentioned that no suicide note was recovered from the room.

Akanksha was found dead just a few hours before the release of her latest music video with Pawan Singh.

About Akanksha

According to a report in AajTak, Akanksha suffered depression in 2018 and had taken a break from films. She made a comeback after a couple of years and had reportedly credited her mother for supporting her during the difficult phase.

Akanksha was quite popular in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut at the age of 17 with a film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla.

She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other projects.