Watch: Akanksha Dubey's last belly dance video goes viral after her death, netizens express shock

Popular Bhojpuri actress-model Akanksha Dubey was found dead at a hotel room in Varanasi, where she went to shoot for her upcoming film.

The 25-year-old actress was quite active on social media and used to often treat her fans and followers with stunning photos and dance videos.

Akanksha's last dance video

In fact, just hours before she died, Akanksha had posted a belly dance video on her official Instagram account. In the video, she is seen grooving to the tunes of popular Bhojpuri song, Hilor Maare.

She was all smiles as she flaunted her moves. "Just try #akankshadubey," Akanksha had captioned her post.

Akanksha's video goes viral, netizens react

The video has gone viral on social media after the news of Akanksha's death surfaced on the internet.

Several users have also expressed shock over the model-actress' death in the comments section.

"1.7 million followers on Instagram. This's her last reel uploaded 16 hrs back, it doesn't seem that she was so much depressed. Glamour world isn't as rosy as it seems," a user commented on her post.

"Sirf 17 hours phle ka ye Reel hai , aur Aaj esa kya hua ki suicide kr lia .. it's not suicide at all," another user commented.

Another user wrote, "Unbelievable... she was dancing a few hours ago and now!!??!"

It may also be noted that Akanksha was found dead just a few hours before the release of her latest music video with Pawan Singh.

About Akanksha

According to a report in AajTak, Akanksha suffered depression in 2018 and had taken a break from films. She made a comeback after a couple of years and had reportedly credited her mother for supporting her during the difficult phase.

Akanksha was quite popular in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut at the age of 17 with a film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla.

She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other projects.