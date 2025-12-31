Markets End 2025 Higher With A Final Push, Sensex Jumps 546 Points & Nifty Gains 190 Points

Indian stock markets ended the final trading session of 2025 with strong gains. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets finished the last trading session of 2025 on a positive note, breaking a multi-day losing streak. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose nearly one percent on Wednesday, supported by steady buying from domestic institutional investors. The rally came after several sessions of slow and range-bound movement, lifting investor mood at the year’s close.

Sensex and Nifty Post Solid Gains

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 545.52 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 85,220.60. During the session, it touched an intraday high of 85,437.17, gaining over 760 points. This marked a strong recovery after five straight days of decline.

The NSE Nifty also moved sharply higher. It rose 190.75 points, or 0.74 percent, to settle at 26,129.60. This ended a four-day losing run and helped the index finish the year on a positive footing.

Top Gainers and Losers of the Day

Among Sensex stocks, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Titan, and Trent were the biggest gainers. These stocks saw healthy buying interest during the session.

On the other hand, IT and finance stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Sun Pharma ended lower, limiting the overall gains in the market.

Strong Yearly Performance in 2025

For the full year 2025, the Sensex gained 7,081.59 points, marking a rise of about 9 percent. The Nifty performed even better, jumping 2,484.8 points, or 10.50 percent, during the year. This reflects steady long-term confidence in Indian equities despite short-term ups and downs.

Expert View and Global Market Trend

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, the year-end rally was driven mainly by short covering and selective buying rather than aggressive fresh investments. This shows improving risk appetite, though investors are still cautious near key resistance levels.

In global markets, Asian indices like South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended lower, while China’s Shanghai index closed higher. European markets traded slightly down, and US markets closed lower on Tuesday.

Institutional Activity and Other Cues

Foreign Institutional Investors sold shares worth Rs 3,844 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors bought stocks worth Rs 6,159 crore. Brent crude oil rose slightly to USD 61.53 per barrel, adding support to market sentiment.