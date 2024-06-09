Viral Video: Dramatic Fight Breaks Out At Noida's Garden Galleria Mall; Police Investigation Underway

A video from Noida's Garden Galleria Mall, showing a fight erupted between two groups, allegedly visitors and the mall staff, is going viral on social media. It is unclear whether the incident recorded on the camera is a recent one or not. However, the visuals have reminded people of the drunken brawl that broke out at a pub in the mall last year.

In the video that has surfaced online this June, one can notice a chaotic situation at the premises. It showed two women and a group of several men involved in a ruckus that was created at the Noida mall. The footage recorded bouncers purportedly assisting people involved in the ruckus to resolve the matter and exit the space.

Watch video

उक्त प्रकरण में जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु थाना प्रभारी सेक्टर-39 नोएडा को निर्देशित किया गया है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 8, 2024

The footage runs for lesser than a minute, but manages to capture an ugly fight that took place at the mall. According to a report in Navbharat Times, the fight was initiated after a verbal disagreement under the influence of alcohol. Police is reportedly investigating the matter to understand the date and time of the incident that was brought out through the viral video.

It is claimed that the fight involved security personnel charging violence against a visitor, the man in the yellow t-shirt. But the claim is yet to be verified. However, reports also point out that the management of the mall is trying to hide the fight and save their reputation.

Last year, in September, a fight broke out at the F Bar & Lounge located in Garden Galleria Mall, Noida. Two groups, intoxicated, were filmed arguing with each other. Meanwhile, in 2022, a similar fight that place at this bar resulted in the death of a customer. A group of bouncers reportedly murdered a man after brutally hitting him. There are claims that the bar sources and supplies illegal liquor to people.