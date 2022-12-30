e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: Man dead in brutal clash between 2 groups at Noida's Garden Galleria mall; video emerges

Friday, December 30, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Man dead in brutal clash between 2 groups at Noida's Garden Galleria mall; video emerges
Noida: A brutal clash reportedly erupted between two sides in the Sutra Club of Garden Galleria mall in Noida's sector 38 on Thursday and a person has died in the incident. The man was reportedly beaten to death in the brawl.

A short video clip from the purported incident has gone viral on social media. In this video, the two sides are seen kicking and punching each other in a late night party.

The Noida Police has confirmed the incident stating that the said incident occurred at Sutra Bar in Gardens Galleria mall under sector 39 police station limits. The two groups had entered into an argument and the reason behind the clash is presently not known.

Watch video here:

