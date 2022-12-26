Chhattisgarh: Clash erupts between two groups in Bhilai over installation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue

Clash erupts at Chhattisgarh's Bhilai | ANI

Bhilai: A major clash broke out between two groups, and resulted in stone pelting, in Chhttisgarh's Bhilai over installing a statue of former Prime Minsiter Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary.

As per reports, a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was being installed at Camp-2 Garden area in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai on Sunday by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, which was allegedly heavily opposed by Congress workers. The brawl escalated so much that it led to stone pelting between the groups.

Few police personnel got injured in the stone pelting while trying to control the brawl at the at the spot.

Read Also Raipur: Bajrang Dal protests after news of fashion show in Salasar Balaji temple

However, the spot has been sealed by the police under section 145 of CrPC.

"A situation of clash erupted over the installation of a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Camp-2 area park of Bhilai. The Supreme Court has directed that there is an Empowered Committee headed by the Collector which gives permission. Permission was not taken from the committe," Durg, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

"This incident will be placed before the collector's committee. The spot has been sealed under section 145. Further action will be followed as soon as the permission comes from the collector," he added.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.