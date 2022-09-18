Raipur: Bajrang Dal protests after news of fashion show in Salasar Balaji temple

Salasar Balaji temple in Raipur |

A fashion show took place in the Salasar Balaji temple in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. It was stalled after Bajrang Dal members objected to the fashion show at a religious site.

The event was planned by a company named FDCA at the Salasar Temple under the jurisdiction of the Telibandha police station.

In the video, it can be seen that Bajrang Dal workers are protesting against the event and seeking an explanation from the organisers for holding such an event in a temple. It can also be seen in the video that a woman wearing a hijab is standing and trying to defend the event from the side of the organisers.

During the confrontation, Bajrang Dal workers assert that the incident has offended the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The temple’s hall was transformed into a stage for the fashion show. Makeup artists and local people were called to watch it.

Workers from the Bajrang Dal arrived at the scene and demonstrated against the event as soon as the word spread.

When the Bajrang Dal district convener Ravi Wadhwani arrived, he engaged with the event’s organisers.

According to Wadhwani, a complaint over this incident has been submitted to the Telibandha police station against the organisers for hurting religious sensibilities.

Wadhwani asserted that the event offended Hindus’ religious feelings and that it was improper to host such events in temples.