OnePlus Pad 3 To Go On Sale In India On September 5

OnePlus Pad 3 is all set to launch in India in September

Tech giant OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 3 will be go on sale in India on September 5. The tablet was unveiled in June in India, and its sale date has finally been unveiled. Key specifications of the OnePlus Pad 3 include a 13.2-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and a 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It supports accessories like a smart keyboard and stylus.

According to an announcement from the company's official Indian account on X, the OnePlus Pad 3 will become available for purchase starting September 5 at 12:00 PM IST. Buyers can snag it directly from the OnePlus website, with pricing details expected to drop on the launch day itself. It will come in two storage variants: one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a higher-end model boasting 16GB RAM paired with 512GB storage. Color choices include a sleek Frosted Silver and a vibrant Storm Blue.

OnePlus Pad 3 specifications and features

First showcased in June alongside the OnePlus 13s smartphone series, the Pad 3 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, complemented by an Adreno 830 graphics unit. OnePlus highlights its capability to deliver smooth 120 frames per second gameplay, The tablet features a large 13.2-inch LCD display with a sharp 3.4K resolution (2,400 x 3,392 pixels), supporting refresh rates up to 144Hz for fluid visuals. It also offers a peak brightness of 600 nits, a responsive 540Hz touch sampling rate, and has earned a TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 rating to reduce eye strain during extended use.

Under the hood, the device supports up to 16GB of speedy LPDDR5T memory and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It integrates advanced AI tools such as Google Gemini for smart assistance, Circle to Search for quick lookups, and OnePlus-specific features like AI Translation, AI Summary, AI Writing, and AI Speech enhancements.

For photography and video calls, the Pad 3 includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. Audio is handled by an impressive eight-speaker setup that supports the LHDC codec and carries Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. To keep things cool during intensive sessions, it incorporates graphene-based vapor chamber cooling technology.

Powering the tablet is a robust 12,140mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Connectivity options encompass Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB Type-C port. It's designed to work seamlessly with accessories like the OnePlus Stylo 2 pen and the Smart Keyboard for enhanced productivity. The slim profile measures 289.61 x 209.66 x 5.97mm and tips the scales at 675 grams.