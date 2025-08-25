Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free

iPhone 16 | Apple

Apple is set to deliver a significant upgrade for iPhone 16 users through the upcoming iOS 26 software update, enabling faster 25W wireless charging on compatible models. This enhancement, which supports the Qi2.2 standard, allows iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max to leverage third-party Qi2-certified chargers for improved charging speeds, a notable shift from the previous 15W limit with non-Apple chargers.

Unlike earlier restrictions that favoured Apple's MagSafe chargers for optimal performance, the iOS 26 update extends 25W charging capabilities to third-party accessories, offering users greater flexibility and cost-effective options. This development aligns with industry trends, as competitors like Google's Pixel 10 series have already adopted the Qi2 standard for enhanced wireless charging.

Read Also iOS 26 Update Rollout: Which iPhone Models Are Compatible and How to Update

The iOS 26 update is expected to roll out alongside the iPhone 17 series launch, rumoured for September 9. While newer models may support even higher charging speeds, this update ensures iPhone 16 owners can benefit from the latest advancements without needing new hardware. Apple has not yet officially confirmed the update's release date, but the feature was identified in a recent iOS 26 beta, spotted by MacRumors, indicating its imminent availability.

This upgrade marks a step forward for Apple in the wireless charging landscape, where it has trailed behind brands like Oppo and Xiaomi. iOS 26 is likley to roll out to all compatible iPhone users sometime early September. On Amazon, the iPhone 16 is currently priced at Rs. 72,499.