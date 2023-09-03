Noida News: Two Groups Fight In F Bar & Lounge At Gardens Galleria, Liquor Bottles Thrown; Visuals Surface

Two Groups Fight In F Bar & Lounge | Twitter

Noida: In a shocking incident, a fight erupted between two groups at the 'F Bar & Lounge' located in Garden Galleria Mall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Visuals of the fight are doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that an intense brawl erupted between the two groups. They are seen exchanging blows with each other under the influence of alcohol. However, this is not the first incidence of fight at the Bar, F Bar and Lounge had hit the headlines earlier for such brawl. A customer was also murdered by the bouncers at the F Bar and Lounge last year.

Alcohol bottles were thrown at each other

It can be seen in the video that alcohol bottles are also being thrown by the group at each other after the fight broke. The two groups are seen fighting inside the bar. The reason for the fight in not known yet. The staff of the bar is seen trying to separate the people fighting with each other.

Videos of the fight surfacing on social media

The bar is located in Sector 39 of Noida. The video of the fight is going viral on social media. An investigation has been initiated in connection with the case and information is being collected based on the visuals catured in the CCTV camera installed inside the bar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Clashes are often reported at Bar and Lounge

There are often reports of clashes between people under the influence of alcohol at such bar and lounges in Noida. Earlier, there was report that a customer lost his life after a clash in the F Bar & Lounge. It was reported that the man died after being brutally thrashed by the bouncers of the F Bar & Lounge. Garden Galleria Mall often hits the headlines for clashes that erupt at the mall between the people who attend the spot for alcohol consumption.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)