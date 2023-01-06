Viral video: Cricket match with players dressed in dhotis, commentary delivered in Sanskrit goes viral from Bhopal ground | ANI

All for the love of the Sanskrit language! A video showing cricket players enjoying a match in dhotis and witnessing a live sports commentary in Sanskrit has surfaced on social media. The footage comes from a Vedic institution from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, the game was organised in memory of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and was called the Maharishi Cup tournament.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 'Maharshi Cup', with Cricket commentary and umpiring in the Sanskrit language, started in Bhopal today. The players played the match while wearing a dhoti-kurta. pic.twitter.com/ChGodvioMF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 5, 2023

It happens to be the third year of the annual four-day cricket tournament that aims to promote Sanskrit. Apart from cash prizes for winning teams, players would also be honoured with Vedic books and a 100-year panchang, reported PTI.



Earlier, a gully match from Bengaluru had caught the attention of netizens for a similar reason. As players from there enjoyed a match of cricket down their residence, live commentary in Sanskrit was delivered. The video had gone viral on social media during the days of October 2022.

