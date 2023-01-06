Viral video: Cricket match with players dressed in dhotis, commentary delivered in Sanskrit goes viral from Bhopal ground

All for the love of the Sanskrit language! A video showing cricket players enjoying a match in dhotis and witnessing a live sports commentary in Sanskrit has surfaced on social media. The footage comes from a Vedic institution from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, the game was organised in memory of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and was called the Maharishi Cup tournament.
It happens to be the third year of the annual four-day cricket tournament that aims to promote Sanskrit. Apart from cash prizes for winning teams, players would also be honoured with Vedic books and a 100-year panchang, reported PTI.
Earlier, a gully match from Bengaluru had caught the attention of netizens for a similar reason. As players from there enjoyed a match of cricket down their residence, live commentary in Sanskrit was delivered. The video had gone viral on social media during the days of October 2022.
Check out the video: