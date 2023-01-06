e-Paper Get App
Viral video: Cricket match with players dressed in dhotis, commentary delivered in Sanskrit goes viral from Bhopal ground

How about listening to a sports commentary in Sanskrit? Check video below

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Viral video: Cricket match with players dressed in dhotis, commentary delivered in Sanskrit goes viral from Bhopal ground | ANI
All for the love of the Sanskrit language! A video showing cricket players enjoying a match in dhotis and witnessing a live sports commentary in Sanskrit has surfaced on social media. The footage comes from a Vedic institution from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, the game was organised in memory of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and was called the Maharishi Cup tournament.

article-image

It happens to be the third year of the annual four-day cricket tournament that aims to promote Sanskrit. Apart from cash prizes for winning teams, players would also be honoured with Vedic books and a 100-year panchang, reported PTI.


Earlier, a gully match from Bengaluru had caught the attention of netizens for a similar reason. As players from there enjoyed a match of cricket down their residence, live commentary in Sanskrit was delivered. The video had gone viral on social media during the days of October 2022.

Check out the video:

