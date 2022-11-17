e-Paper Get App
After Bengaluru, this cab driver from Delhi goes viral for speaking Sanskrit fluently; watch

The talk between the driver and passenger, all in Sanskrit, on their way to the India Gate, has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
After Bengaluru, this cab driver from Delhi goes viral for speaking Sanskrit fluently; watch | Twitter
If you are not someone who travels with headphones on, but interacts with co-passengers or the driver, this video is somewhat relatable. It can be said that interacting with the drivers during commute makes them feel more respected, while it also helps in keeping us engaged during the long travel time.

In a recent video gone viral, we can see a man striking a conversation with a Delhi-based cab driver. What came to surprise the passengers was the driver speaking the Sanskrit language, along the passenger. The talk between the two, on their way to the India Gate, has gone viral on social media. The cab driver was identified as one Ashok, belonging to Uttar Pradesh.

Watch:

The video has attracted thousands of views on social media, along netizens praising the driver for his fluent talk in Sanskrit.

In an earlier case, a Bengaluru-based cab driver had gone viral for the same, his Sanskrit-speaking abilities. The person was identified as Mallapa, who revealed that he learnt the language from a camp organised at Rajarajeswari Educational Institute of the city.

Read Also
Video of Sanskrit-speaking cab driver in Bengaluru conversing with passenger goes viral, watch it
article-image

