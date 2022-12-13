Viral video: Chef Vikas Khanna visits Virat Kohli's One8 Commune, 'King of Kitchen' and 'King of Cricket' enjoy meal together; watch

Vikas Khanna visits Virat Kohli's One8 Commune | Instagram

In October, Virat Kohli's restaurant chain-One8 Commune opened its doors at the iconic Kishore Kumar bungalow in Juhu. Meanwhile, in a recent viral shared by the cricketer, we can see him hosting popular chef Vikas Khanna at his food destination.

A few hours ago, the duo shared a video of her conversations and meal together at the Juhu restaurant. The video begins featuring the interiors of One8 Commune and then captures shots from the food and talks at the table of the duo.

Watch video:

The Instagram reel was captioned to read, "So many interesting conversations about food, life and travel. It was a delight to host you at @one8.commune, Vikas paaji. See you soon." No sooner the video has hit the 4 million mark on viewership and is counting.

Viewers of this video dubbed their favourite cricketer as 'Foodie Virat' and they called Khanna and Kohli's meet at the restaurant as a noteworthy moment as 'King of Kitchen' and 'King of Cricket' enjoyed cuisines along.