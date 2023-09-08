Viral Video: Amruta Fadnavis Performs At New York's Times Square During Bharat Mahotsav |

Amruta Fadnavis was seen performing at the iconic Times Square in New York earlier this year. The video from the Bharat Mahotsav event held on August 26 where she sung has surfaced online and gone viral. Singer and wife of Deputy CM of Maharashtra, India Devendra Fadnavis graced the stage vibing to the popular Hindi beat 'Mast Kalandar.' WATCH VIDEO

Organised by Confluence, Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF), and few other organisations, the event was a culmination of 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Proclamation of Amrit Kaal.' The programme where Amruta Fadnavis performed was titled: "Transforming India to New India." The clip showed attendees grooving on the dance floor as she held the mike and energetically sung the famous song.

Fadnavis was acknowledged for her presence and contribution towards the big event. In a post shared on Instagram, she informed people about receiving an honour of citation for her work. It was presented to her by Deputy Commissioner (International Affairs) Dilip Chauhan in presence of Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal on behalf of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.