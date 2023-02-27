e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'The love of my life': Amruta Fadnavis' special birthday wishes for daughter Divija

"Wishing a very happybirthday to my heartbeat, my pumpkin, my munchkin, my sugarplum, sweetie pie, my bacchuda (sic)," she wrote online.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

Divija Fadnavis is the single child and daughter of Deputy Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and actress Amruta Fadnavis. Divija is a school-going teenager, 14, who celebrates her birthday together.

On her special day, mother Amruta Fadnavis shared wishes for her daughter on social media. "Wishing a very happybirthday to my heartbeat, my pumpkin, my munchkin, my sugarplum, sweetie pie, my bacchuda (sic)," she wrote online. She made the post tagging Divija to be "the heart of her life."

In the uploaded picture, we could see the family sharing smiles in one frame. Check post

article-image

The mother and daughter duo share an adorable bond. Be it the pictures shared years down the lane on Republic Day, or that from the Holi celebrations, several pictures shared by Amruta Fadnavis show her motivating the young daughter and spending quality time with Divija.

Check pictures:

article-image

