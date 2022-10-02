Amruta Fadnavis: 'When you celebrate yourself the way you are, it becomes your distinct style'

Amruta Fadnavis was first noticed when she appeared for the swearing in ceremony of her husband, Devendra Fadnavis, in 2014 in Mumbai. She suddenly came into the spotlight and all were ready to judge her. She was not just another CM’s wife, but had an identity of her own — a trained singer, and a state-level tennis player.

She wore LBD (little black dress), walked the red carpets at the Cannes Film Festival, walked the ramp as a showstopper at New York Fashion Week... she was everywhere.

Her philanthropic initiatives for women empowerment and the development of rural India to bring out social change have led her to adopt two villages near Nagpur. She is a vigilant and visionary who chooses her words carefully... yet is unafraid of speaking her mind.

Amruta’s calm demeanour complements her elegant appearance and her actions reflect her adventurous personality in a very subtle way. We love her style quotient that is in sync with the profile she carries — a Deputy Chief Minister’s wife (currently).

In news for her song called Song for Maharashtra Tourism launched on World Tourism Day, Amruta says she loves Maharashtra, its culture, and is immensely proud of it.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us more about your song for Maharashtra tourism.

It was a joint idea of Shankar Mahadevan and me. We wanted to highlight Maharashtra tourism and the state’s beauty and history. We wanted to contribute to the tourism of Maharashtra in a different way... what would be a better way than a song weaved with some traditional beats?

Which are the places you like to go for a vacation and unwind?

I love Maharashtra the most. You have everything in this state. We have varied cultures, cuisines, music... so much diversity. I love going to Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, and Lonavla often. I also like Goa.

How important is it for you to be yourself, despite being the spouse of a significant political leader of the country?

It is a matter of pride for every woman when her husband is doing well. But ultimately you are an individual and you need to have your own individual identity. Every woman should know her talents and do everything to pursue them. That is the only thing which is going to give you satisfaction. I think every woman should put efforts to explore her abilities and bring them to the forefront.

Do you think being in the limelight puts you in a spot that expects you to conduct yourself in a certain way?

Definitely. I have to maintain a certain decorum. I can’t be what I am with my friends. I am a bubbly and chilled-out person. At the same time, what I am in public is very subtle, there is no extra effort. Before my husband (Devendra Fadnavis) became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he was MLA in Nagpur. There was no media or spotlight. I got all the limelight because of my husband and I am grateful for it. I am making optimum use of my advantages and privileges for the benefit of people more than me.

How important is it for you to connect with people?

I need to connect with everyone. Many girls and women relate to my true personality that is there on social media. There is no pretense. I try to be as natural as I can on social media... like I am in my personal life. I think many women on social media might feel inspired to do what they like after looking at my profile. I believe that’s what they like about me.

How important is it for you to be culturally rooted?

It is important to know your culture and celebrate it so that you can take this to the next generation. I am proud of the rich and diverse culture I was born and grew up in. I try to embrace it by all means, whether it is how I dress to how I celebrate festivals. When you know about your culture you tend to be rooted. I am proud of our rich and diverse culture.

You are always up on your fashion game. What is your idea about style?

For me, fashion is something about what you are and being yourself is very stylish. I am unique as a human so that is my style and that’s true for everyone. When you celebrate yourself the way you are, it becomes your distinct style.

What are your favourite delicacies?

I am not a great foodie like my husband. I like Maharashtrian meals.