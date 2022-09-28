'We want to open our doors:' Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha pitches for private sector participation

Mangalprabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Tourism Minister | Source

Under the many initiatives taken by the Maharashtra Tourism Department, Mangalprabhat Lodha, Tourism Minister on Tuesday said that the department is inviting private sector to come forward to take the state tourism at the forefront.

The minister announced that the government is willing to provide infrastructure to stakeholders and private entrepreneurs who would like to take initiative towards improving tourism in Maharashtra.

"We are willing to provide all the support to any private stakeholder who wants to come forward with their plans to develop tourism in the state. They have all our support.

"The government's responsibility is to develop infrastructure and provide secure atmosphere to function and we are giving that but we want stakeholders and private sector to come forward and take initiatives," he said, adding that the government intends to make Maharashtra a top tourism destination.

"Only if the private entities can come forward, we would be able to take Maharashtra tourism at the forefront. We are here to do all the facilitation. There will not be much interference by the government. This is an open invite to all the private sectors to come forward. We want to open our doors for private sectors," he said.

Government won't interfere

The department is trying to improve Maharashtra tourism and aiming it to secure a huge place on the world tourism map.

"Maharashtra as a state has a lot of potential in terms of agriculture tourism, culture tourism, forests and adventure tourism, which is rare to see in one state. There is no reason that the state doesn't become a tourism hub in the next few years," said Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27.

Following the 'Rethinking Tourism' theme this year, he said that the tourism department is set to rethink and redefine tourism in the state by embracing a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive tourism.

"Maharashtra Tourism is implementing the theme by using innovative activities in the field of tourism. The effort is well appreciated as one international tourist visit leads to employment of nine people. Hence, the state government is supporting our initiatives. The tourism department is striving to adapt and upgrade the definition of tourism in the state by adopting more sustainable, flexible and inclusive tourism," he said in conclusion.