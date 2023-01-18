e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Maha Deputy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis dances with TikToker Riyaz Aly on her song Mood Banaleya

Amruta and social media influencer Riyaz Aly both shared the video of their dance on their respective Instagram accounts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta collaborated with popular TikToker Riyaz Aly on Wednesday. The duo were seen dancing on Amruta Fadnavis's recent song 'Mood Banaleya.'

Amruta has been promoting the song across Mumbai and also on social media.

"Guys go and watch this amazing song," Riyaz captioned his post.

The song, which has been sung by Amruta herself, was released by T-Series on January 6 this year. It is written by Kumaar and composed by the Meet Bros.

