Mumbai: NCP leader slams Amruta Fadnavis for 'shooting reel' with Riyaz Ali in govt bungalow

Screengrabs from viral reel of Amruta Fadnavis with Riyaz Ali. | Admin

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, is making headlines again because of her new song. Amruta Fadnavis recently starred in a Punjabi Song 'Mood Bana Liya', composed by Meet Bros and released under the banner of T-series. A glimpse of her dancing was also seen in this song. The song was received warmly by the audience and garnered millions of views within a few hours of its release.

Amruta Fadnavis's reel with Riyaz Ali viral

Amruta has now made a video for the song 'Mood Bana Liya' with reel star Riyaz Ali. In this video along with Riyaz Ali, Amruta Fadnavis is seen dancing to the song's hook step. This reel video of Amruta with Riyaz Ali is going viral.

NCP leader objects to Fadnavis's shoot

However, NCP spokesperson Hema has objected to this reel of Amruta Fadnavis.

Commenting on Amruta Fadnavis's reel with Riyaz, Pimple said, “Amruta Fadnavis has shared a reel video with Riyaz Ali on her Instagram account. That reel video has been shot in a government bungalow. Did Amruta Fadnavis take written permission from the government to make a reel in a government bungalow? They should also make this viral like a reel".

Hema Pimple has also objected to the Y-level security provided to Amruta Fadnavis. “Amruta Fadnavis has already been illegally given Y-levelsecurity facility by the government. As a matter of fact, Y-levelfacility is given only to constitutional post holder. Yet, Amruta Fadnavis has been given this kind of security by the government misusing power”, she said.