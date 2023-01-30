e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Photo: Would you try the trending 'Kulfi Idli' breakfast? The internet is divided

Viral Photo: Would you try the trending 'Kulfi Idli' breakfast? The internet is divided

Love idlis for a healthy morning meal? How about it being carved as a kulfi...? We aren't whether you would still want to have it with a dip into the sambar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Viral Photo: Would you try the trending 'Kulfi Idli' breakfast? The internet is divided | Twitter @VisitUdupi
Follow us on

How about biting a kulfi that is not cold or enjoying some idli that is no more round...? Are you still there to read further about what's coming ahead, the weird recipe; we doubt. A picture showing some idlis carved as a kulfi has gone viral on social media.

Check photo:

Read Also
Watch video: Internet goes crazy over ice cream idli
article-image

The viral photo captures the idlis having a stick so that one can hold and bite it as an ice cream. The south Indian cuisine got innovative in only its appearance and nothing else. We can see it being dipped in the sambar for the best taste.

Internet reacts

"Nooo," the replies flooded after netizens got to know about the kulfi idli. However, some also gave positive feedback towards the recipe and expressed their wish to try it.

Read Also
Heard of 'idli ATMs'? Bengaluru start-up creates one; watch video
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Viral Photo: Would you try the trending 'Kulfi Idli' breakfast? The internet is divided

Viral Photo: Would you try the trending 'Kulfi Idli' breakfast? The internet is divided

Viral Video: Indian girls groove to Bollywood song 'Kala Chasma' after winning the U-19 T20 World...

Viral Video: Indian girls groove to Bollywood song 'Kala Chasma' after winning the U-19 T20 World...

Depressed man swallows 'banana wrapped in a condom,' inks medical journals for the world’s first...

Depressed man swallows 'banana wrapped in a condom,' inks medical journals for the world’s first...

WATCH: Street performer from Paris greets Pakistani girl with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan,'...

WATCH: Street performer from Paris greets Pakistani girl with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan,'...

Love beyond boundaries! Swedish woman flies to India to marry Facebook friend in UP

Love beyond boundaries! Swedish woman flies to India to marry Facebook friend in UP