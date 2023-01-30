Viral Photo: Would you try the trending 'Kulfi Idli' breakfast? The internet is divided | Twitter @VisitUdupi

How about biting a kulfi that is not cold or enjoying some idli that is no more round...? Are you still there to read further about what's coming ahead, the weird recipe; we doubt. A picture showing some idlis carved as a kulfi has gone viral on social media.

Check photo:

Kulfi Idli ♥️

©️ dilsefood .in pic.twitter.com/Hxfzt71epw — Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) January 27, 2023

The viral photo captures the idlis having a stick so that one can hold and bite it as an ice cream. The south Indian cuisine got innovative in only its appearance and nothing else. We can see it being dipped in the sambar for the best taste.

Internet reacts

"Nooo," the replies flooded after netizens got to know about the kulfi idli. However, some also gave positive feedback towards the recipe and expressed their wish to try it.

