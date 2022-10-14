Heard of 'idli ATMs'? Bengaluru start-up creates one; watch video

Idli ATM, Bengaluru | Twitter

Now, you can satisfy your midnight cravings with 'Idli ATM' that promises to serve you hot steamed idlis anytime. A start-up Freshot Robotics by Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs Sharan Hiremath and Suresh Chandrashekaran has set up an Idli ATM in Bengaluru to prepare, package and dispense idlis in a quick process.

The popular South Indian breakfast item is made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils and rice.

A viral video shows a customer's experience with this fully-automated machine. It shows the contactless process and the perfectly packaged and steaming hot idlis being delivered within minutes.

The founders say their food bot is the first fully automated cooking and vending machine serving South Indian delicacies. Currently the 'Idli ATMs' are placed at two locations in Bengaluru and the company plans to set them up at multiple locations including at offices, railway stations and airports too.

The owners have expressed a desire to go beyond idlis and are planning to introduce similar machines for dosa, rice and juices as well.

Watch the video to know more about the functioning of the Idli ATM below:

Idli ATM in Bangalore... pic.twitter.com/NvI7GuZP6Y — B Padmanaban (padmanaban@fortuneinvestment.in) (@padhucfp) October 13, 2022

The idea to set up this machine came out of their personal experience. In 2016, Sharan Hiremath wanted to buy idlis for his unwell daughter late at night but no restaurants were open, a media outlet reported.

As per another media outlet, another incident that lead to this food bot was Hiremath and Chandrashekaran's experience of being served hard and stale idlis on one of their road trip.

