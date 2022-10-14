Watch viral video: Minor boy in cockpit seen flying plane at Surat airport

e-Paper Get App
In commercial flights, no passengers and even air hostesses are allowed to enter the cockpit without permission

The video went viral in Surat and shows a boy of around five-seven-year-old in the co-pilot’s seat wearing an aviation headset, holding the steering wheel and he is given the take-off instruction by the main pilot on the runway. The plane is running on the runway and about to take off.

In commercial flights, no passengers and even air hostesses are allowed to enter the cockpit without permission. When that is the case, even the smallest mistake by the child could have compromised his safety and also that of the co-pilot and passengers, if any.

There have also been rumours that the boy sitting in the cockpit belongs to a political family. It is also being said that a complaint regarding the incident has been made at DGCA. These claims could not be verified.

