VIRAL: Delhi government announces night curfew, meme fest follows on Twitter

Owing to the constantly rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. The curfew has been imposed with immediate effect till April 30.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said to reporters, "As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation."