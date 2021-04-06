VIRAL: Delhi government announces night curfew, meme fest follows on Twitter

Owing to the constantly rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. The curfew has been imposed with immediate effect till April 30.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said to reporters, "As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation."
The news has (obviously) gone viral on Twitter. On Sunday, when Maharashtra announced a similar lockdown, Twitterati made the news viral and filled Twitter with memes.
Today, the news of Delhi's night curfew is breaking Twitter. Most people are criticising the idea of night curfew and asking for an extended lockdown instead. Most citizens are of the opinion that a night curfew is of no use. Also, like every trend on Twitter, there are a lot of hilarious memes.
Here's how Twitterati are reacting to the news of Delhi's night curfew.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)