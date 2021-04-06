COVID 19: Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30

The Delhi government has decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. Starting now, the curfew has been imposed till April 30 looking at the steep rise in Covid cases.

The decision was taken by the Delhi government after the fresh surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital last month. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday claimed that Delhi was going through the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

"As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the Delhi CM told reporters.

Delhi recorded 3,548 fresh cases and 15 deaths on Monday. The offcials said that during night curfew, people going for vaccinations will be allowed to travel with an e-pass.

Those in essential services like ration, grocery stocks, vegetables, milk and medicine providers will also be allowed to travel with similar passes. Journalists will also be allowed.

Private doctors, nurses and medical staff would be allowed movement with ID cards. Pregnant women and those in need of treatment would also be allowed to travel.