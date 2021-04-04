Worried about #MaharashtraLockdown? Twitterati have some hilarious memes for you

The moment that all Maharashtrians were anxiously waiting for (or dreading) has arrived. Restrictions have been imposed in order to curb the constantly rising number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

Even though the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will not impose a complete lockdown, a strict lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays. The restrictions will be in place from 8 pm on April 5 to April 30.

The news has evoked mixed reactions from people across the state. While some are supporting the lockdown, others are worried about how the lockdown will affect their livelihood.