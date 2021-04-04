Worried about #MaharashtraLockdown? Twitterati have some hilarious memes for you

The moment that all Maharashtrians were anxiously waiting for (or dreading) has arrived. Restrictions have been imposed in order to curb the constantly rising number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.
Even though the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will not impose a complete lockdown, a strict lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays. The restrictions will be in place from 8 pm on April 5 to April 30.
The news has evoked mixed reactions from people across the state. While some are supporting the lockdown, others are worried about how the lockdown will affect their livelihood.
However, no matter what happens in the world, members always remain laid back. From Suez Canal to volcanic eruptions, even in the worst of situations, memers create memes to relieve some of the anxiety.
As soon as the news of the newly imposed restrictions made it to Twitter, memes emerged. If you are one of those who are worried about the lockdown, then these hilarious memes are definitely for you!
Here are some of the most hilarious memes about the new restrictions in Maharashtra. Laugh out loud!
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)