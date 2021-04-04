Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA imposes new restrictions — What's open, what's not

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has imposed new restrictions across the state. These new guidelines will be implemented from 8 pm on Monday, April 5 to April 30.

While imposing these restrictions, on the one hand, care has been taken not to affect the state's economic cycle and not to put the workers and laborers in trouble, and emphasis has been laid on closing crowded places, said a release from the government.

Here's your detailed guide:

1. Agriculture and agriculture-related activities, transportation of food grains and agricultural commodities will continue as usual.

2. Section 144 will be implemented across the state i.e, not more than five people will be allowed to gather during the day. Besides, a night curfew will be imposed from 8 pm to 7 am. During the night curfew, only people with valid reason can travel. Medical and other essential services have been excluded from this.

3. Public places like gardens, beaches etc. will be completely closed.

4. Except groceries, chemist shops, and other essential services, all other shops will remain closed till April 30. Shopkeepers and staff involved in essential goods and services should complete the vaccination as soon as possible and see to it that the rules are followed by themselves and the customers, the notification read.

5. All types of public and private transport will continue on a regular basis. Rickshaw drivers and two passengers can travel. Standing passengers will not be allowed in public and private buses.

6. Private offices will be required to work entirely from home. Only banks, stock market, insurance, pharmaceuticals, mediclaim, telecommunications, as well as local disaster management, electricity, and water supply offices will remain open.

7. 50 per cent attendance in government offices. Visitors will not be allowed in government offices.

8. Recreation areas will be closed. Cinemas, multiplexes, theaters, video parlors, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, water parks will be completely closed.

9. Places of worship of all religions will be closed for devotees and visitors.

10. Restaurants and bars will be completely closed. However, take away or parcel service will continue from 7 am to 8 pm. Food vendors on the side of the road will be able to continue their business from 7 am to 8 pm only for parcel service.

11. E-commerce services will be allowed to operate. All delivery representatives should be vaccinated/RT-PCR test before delivery of products or else fine the person will be fined Rs 1000 and the concerned shop or organization will be fined Rs 10,000.

12. All salons, beauty parlors, spas will be closed. The staff here should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

13. Newspaper printing and distribution will continue as usual but vendors should be vaccinated.

14. Schools and colleges will remain closed. However, 10 and 12 exams will be an exception. All private classes will be closed.

15. The industry and manufacturing sector will continue, but the management should take care that the guidelines are followed.

16. Film shootings will continue but not in crowds should not be included and RTPCR test certificates are mandatory for all staff and people at the shooting site.

17. Construction workers are required to stay at the place where the work is underway. Only materials will be allowed to be transported.

18. If more than five COVID-19 patients are found in a society, the building will be declared as mini containment. Placards will be erected, outsiders will not be allowed.

19. A strict lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays.