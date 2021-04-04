'Please wear your masks': Twitter reacts after Maharashtra govt imposes new guidelines amid massive rise in COVID-19 cases

Amidst a constant rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has imposed new restrictions across the state.

These new guidelines will be implemented from 8 pm on Monday, April 5 to April 30. A strict lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays. This news is currently making the rounds on the internet. The restrictions are earning mixed reactions from the public.

Since the restrictions have just been imposed, there seems to be a lot of confusion in the air. The public is struggling to understand what restrictions have been placed, which is also creating some amount of panic.

Apart from the confusion, a lot of citizens are angry at the decision. While some are upset with the introduction of lockdown, others are criticising the delay in the imposition of lockdown.

A huge section of the population is supportive of the measures taken. People are hopeful that lockdown and curfew together will be able to control the second wave of the deadly virus.

Here's how people are reacting to the news of the recently introduced restrictions on Twitter: