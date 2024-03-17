VIDEO: Rajat Dalal Apologises For Using Foul Language Against Rajveer Singh Sisodia After Jhajjar Police Interferes

Rajat Dalal Apologises For Using Foul Language Against Rajveer Singh Sisodia After Jhajjar Police Interferes |

Haryana: In response to the escalating conflict between fitness influencers Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Sisodia, Haryana Police has taken action to address the situation. The controversy, which garnered widespread attention on social media, reportedly culminated in a physical altercation between the two individuals. After a high voltage drama which continued for the past few days has reportedly ended after the involvement of the Jhajjar Police.

Rajat Dalal has issued a video in connection with the matter and has apologised for using harsh language against Rajveer Singh Sisodia. He said that he has been warned by the Jhajjar Police in connection with the matter and said that he is distancing himself from social media for some time.

He also said that he is apologising if any one was hurt due to the foul language used by him in the videos in the recent past. He also said that he respects law and order and the police.

In an official statement released on their social media account on X, Jhajjar Police confirmed that they have initiated proceedings against the influencers and their associates for their involvement in provoking fights and using abusive language on social media.

Additionally, the statement mentioned that comprehensive information has been gathered regarding one of the involved individuals, who is from Uttar Pradesh, and a formal communication has been dispatched to the respective district authorities.

Details of the Conflict:

The dispute between Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Sisodia escalated when Rajat issued public threats against Rajveer in a video shared on social media. The conflict, which had been brewing for several days, witnessed both parties engaging in a heated exchange online.

Initially slated to culminate in a physical altercation in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, the planned confrontation was ultimately called off, with Rajveer alleging that the Haryana Police advised him against participating due to stringent directives.

Rajveer further accused Rajat of colluding with the police, hinting at bias in their handling of the situation. Notably, Rajat hails from the Jaat community in Faridabad, while Rajveer is a Rajput based in Ghaziabad.

In response to the escalating tensions, Rajat Dalal has issued an apology and has vowed to leave social media. He expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged the need for peaceful resolution.

Haryana Police's Stance:

In light of the situation, Haryana Police issued a warning via X yesterday, reiterating their commitment to taking strict action against anyone inciting violence, spreading hatred, or violating the law. The post underscored the police department's dedication to upholding peace and order in the region.

Fan Following and Social Media Presence of Both Social Media Influencers:

Both Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Sisodia command a substantial following on various social media platforms. Rajat Dalal, known for his prowess in powerlifting, boasts an Instagram page with over 1.2 million followers.

On the other hand, Rajveer Shishodia, who runs a gym in Ghaziabad, has amassed over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Since the onset of the feud, both influencers have resorted to issuing threats and showcasing support from their respective fan groups on Instagram.