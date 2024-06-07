 VIDEO: Half-Naked Man Walks Into Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market To Make Reel; Gets Trolled
VIDEO: Half-Naked Man Walks Into Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market To Make Reel; Gets Trolled

VIDEO: Half-Naked Man Walks Into Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market To Make Reel; Gets Trolled

In his half-naked attire, Joshi visited local clothing shops and checked out some clothes. He was seen being denied entry into a shop due allegedly because he was semi-naked, but most shops let him go ahead with his shopping.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Content creator Pranay Joshi went shirtless in one of his recent videos, where he was seen walking on the streets of Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market. In his half-naked attire, Joshi visited local clothing shops and checked out some clothes. He was seen being denied entry into a shop due allegedly because he was semi-naked, but most shops let him go ahead with his shopping.

Watch video

article-image

The video showed the content creator walking shirtless on the market street. It was clear that he went half naked to create a social media reel. It opened with the person facing the street and showing his back to the camera, as he took a stroll there. As he went on the busy street which was full of people, many starred at him and tried making him feel uncomfortable. However, he ignored the cringe reactions he received from he public and continued to walk without his shirt.

It was learned that one of the shopkeepers didn't let him visit his shop after seeing him topless. "Allow nahi hai... upar nahi pehna hai na," said the man while trying to shoo him away. Regardless, the content creator was seen trying out a t-shirt and a pant in the video.

Netizens react

Netizens trolled the man for going shirtless to create a reel. They slammed him and asked him to have some shame.

"Please take some social anxiety and shame from me, on a loan," commented Instagram users while reacting to his shirtless shopping video from Delhi. "Bro, what are you even doing for views," said netizens while rolling him. People even suggested that he might be beaten up one day if he continued to do something like thi, "Bhai tu pitega ek dinn."

Meanwhile, some of his followers even appreciated his bold walk and said, "Himmat hai pranay bhai me."

