Viral Video: Almost naked European man roams in G-string thong on Goa beach, local confronts him

A man who visited India from Europe was seen roaming almost naked on a Goa beach. He was made to cover his body after the confrontation with a local villager

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Goa is all about chill but not stripping off, right? A man who visited India from Europe was seen roaming almost naked on a Goa beach. He was spotted walking through the sand in just a G-string thong. The video of the same has surfaced on the internet and it was shared by a Goa-based news outlet - In Goa 24x7.

The video captures the dialogue between a local who slammed the behaviour of the foreigner. A local from the village brought to notice that the European man was a repeated miscreant who had done the same a couple of years ago during his Goa visit. He was made to cover his body after the confrontation.

The local man can be heard saying in the video, "Why you wearing like this? This is not fair and you know it is my village and our children live on the beach. You need to cover up yourself." "Two years back you said that you'll never do this again. Do you do same thing in Europe? Just wait, I'll call the police," he adds while speaking to the tourist.

Meanwhile, the man roaming in just a thong underwear replies and agrees to dress up to cover his body. At the end of the video, we can see him opening his back to remove his clothing.

