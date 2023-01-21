On Camera: Ghaziabad man drinks beer while driving a bullet, police sends ₹31,000 challan after video goes viral

Breaking rules to make a reel has cost Rs 31,000 to a Ghaziabad man!

A video of a man drinking beer while driving a bullet on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad went viral on social media. The video was shot by one of his companions.

The traffic police have taken cognizance of the viral video and has challaned Rs 31,000 to the accused.

According to media reports, the bike belongs to a person named Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Asalatpur Jatav Basti and the bike driver is Anuj son Surendra Kumar, a resident of Noorpur.

बुलेट है कोई बात नहीं, सब रास्ता देंगे, लेकिन खुल्लेआम बियर पीते हुए.. बिना हेलमेट.. बुलेट चलाओगे तो!! रील बनाने के चक्कर में 31000 रुपए का चालान आ गया न.... अब झेलो.. महंगी पड़ी ये रील.. इतना तो एड भी नहीं मिल रहा होगा यू ट्यूब से भाई को.. pic.twitter.com/cSEUMsWGfx — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) January 20, 2023

The Mussoorie police have also arrested the accused.

The accused is booked for violating the Motor Vehicle Act, driving without helmet, speed trial without the permission of the administration.

