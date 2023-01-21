Madhya Pradesh: Pillion rider carries lighted 'sigdi' during motorcycle stunt in viral video; cops begin probe

A screengrab of the viral video |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have launched a probe in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after videos showing a man riding pillion on a motorcycle with a lighted 'sigdi' (sawdust or coal fired stove) went viral on social media.

The stunt, which was performed apparently to gain views and popularity on social media, endangers the lives of other people on the road, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Patidar on Friday.

Efforts are on to nab the motorcyclists who indulged in this act. Action would be taken against the youths under the Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

It is being said that one of the youths is a resident of Gauri Nagar area.

The video was apparently shot by those tailing the motorcycle on which the stove was carried.

(With inputs from PTI)

