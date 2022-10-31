Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary: Politicians across parties remember the 'Iron Man of India' | File Image

Many BJP and Congress leaders have paid their tribute online to Vallabhbhai Patel on his 147th birth anniversary today. While President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries offered floral tribute in a special function held in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Unity Parade' in Gujarat and offered floral tribute.

Meanwhile, many Congress and BJP leaders extended their tribute to the Iron Man of India on social media.

#Gujarat | Prime Minister #NarendraModi pays tribute to #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel, at the #StatueofUnity in #Kevadiya, on the occasion of his birth anniversary

Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar,Vice President of India tweeted, "My humble tributes to the 'Unifier of India', #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his birth anniversary. He was an iconic leader, who played a monumental role towards strengthening the unity & integrity of our nation. His abiding love for our motherland continues to inspire every Indian."

Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India tweeted, "On #RashtriyaEktaDivas, pay my tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who led our freedom struggle, united our nation and refashioned India’s governance.

His political vision, organization skills and administrative acumen are deeply admired. They continue to guide our path today. (sic)."

Mallikarjun Kharge, President of Indian National Congress tweeted, "Tribute to the Iron Man on his birth anniversary, the first Home Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who made an independent India, a complete country. Whether as a freedom fighter or as Congress President, his leadership skills and patriotism will continue to inspire us. (sic)"

President of Indian National Congress also tweeted, “Two ways of building character - cultivating the strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness. (sic)."

"Paid floral tributes to Sri #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the Parliament House.

Dr Pramod P Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa tweeted, "Flagged Off #RunForUnity on the occasion of #RashtriyaEktaDiwas to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel organised by Sports Authority of Goa at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali. (sic)."

Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs tweeted, "My sincere homage to the first Dy PM of India, Iron Man, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel Ji on his Birth Anniversary also marked as #NationalUnityDay. (sic)."

A barrister and a statement, Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat's Nadiad in India. As a strong leader of Indian National Congress, he participated in many landmark movements and judgements during and post the independence. During the first three years of Indian independence after 1947, he served as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Information, and Minister of States.

One of his unforgettable contribution to the country was integrating and uniting 565 princely states into a newly Independent India. He is popularly known as the Iron Man of India and as long as he lived, he emphasised the need to foster Indian self-reliance and self-confidence. The day is also marked as 'National Unity Day' in India.