National Unity Day: PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary; watch video

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary, inaugurate development projects in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat on Patel's birth anniversary on Monday.

Patel's birth anniversary is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in #NationalUnityDay programme in Kevadiya, Gujarat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel



Modi will also visit Tharad town in Banaskantha district later in the day to inaugurate or perform ground-breaking for various projects in the parched region, mostly related to water supply, worth Rs 8,000 crore, according to government officials.

Some of these projects include water distribution pipelines, construction of a canal and construction of 56 check dams.

The prime minister is on a visit to Gujarat from Sunday, ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end.