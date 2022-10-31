Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary: Know more about the 'Iron Man of India'

On birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, know more about the 'Iron Man of India' | File image

Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel known as 'Statue of Unity' was built at a cost of INR 2,989 crore to honour him wearing a traditional dhoti and shawl towering over the Narmada River at Kevadia, Gujarat. Interestingly, iron was collected from all over the country for the .

Currently, the statue which is the 'World’s Tallest Statue' at 182-metre is higher than China’s Spring Temple Buddha. His birth anniversary is also celebrated as 'National Unity Day' or 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'. It was introduced by the Government of India in 2014 as the leader played a major role in the political integration of India.

Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel also known as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was born October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, India and died on December 15, 1950, Mumbai. He was Indian Barrister and statesman, and a leader of Indian National Congress during the struggle for Indian Independence. During the first three years of Indian independence after 1947, he served as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Information, and Minister of States.

Sardar Patel’s unforgettable contribution was in integrating 565 princely states into a newly Independent India. Also popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India', he emphasized the need to foster Indian self-reliance and self-confidence as he wanted to see India's Industrialisation as soon as possible to reduce India's dependence on external resources.

Patel joined Gandhi’s 'Non-Cooperation Movement' (1920) and travelled around West India to recruit 3,00,000 members. When Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned, Patel led the 'Satyagraha movement' in Nagpur in 1923 against British law.

'Bardoli Satyagraha' of 1928 helped Vallabhbhai Patel earn the title of ‘Sardar’ and increased his popularity throughout the country. Pandit Motilal Nehru also suggested Vallabhbhai’s name to Gandhiji for the presidency of the Congress.

Patel advocated for the establishment of a secular nation. His priorities were reforms for workers, the abolition of untouchability, eradication of caste discrimination and for women emancipation in Gujarat and outside. He helped farmers in Gujarat get his confiscated land back.

The leader guided the 'Cooperative Movement' in Gujarat to set up the 'Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union' which revolutionised the dairy farming industry throughout the country. Vallabhbhai emphaised on investment-led growth and said, “Spend less, save more, and invest as much as possible should be the motto of every citizen."

Two weeks before India became independent, on August 1,1947, Jawaharlal Nehru wrote a letter to Patel asking him to join the cabinet and said that he already considered Patel as the 'Strongest Pillar of the Cabinet'. Paying tribute to him, Jawaharlal Nehru called Sardar ‘The Builder and Consolidator of New India.’