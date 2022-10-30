Navi Mumbai: Cycle rally held on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel |

To mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) on 31st October every year, the Western Sector HQR CRPF along with 102 Bn RAF at 102 Bn RAF HQ, Taloja organized a 12 km cycle rally on October 29.

Randeep Datta, PMG, IGP WS, and Mrs Ritu Datta led from the front in this 12 km cycle Rally motivating Jawans and the civil populace. Chandra Bhushan, DIGP WS, P.C. Jha, PMG, DIGP WS along with officers and personnel of the Western Sector HQR CRPF and 102 Bn RAF were present during this cycle rally.