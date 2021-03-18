Uttarakhand Tourism's official account is liking #RippedJeansTwitter tweets, and Twitterati have questions

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat have been facing severe condemnation on Twitter for his degrading comments on women wearing ripped jeans.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Rawat shamed the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands. The CM questioned that the woman runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children but she wears jeans ripped at the knees; what values will she impart?

Rawat's statements earned him the tag of a misogynist. Women took to Twitter to express their disgust at such a distasteful remark. As a show of dissent, women are uploading their pictures wearing ripped jeans using the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.