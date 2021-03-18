Uttarakhand Tourism's official account is liking #RippedJeansTwitter tweets, and Twitterati have questions

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat have been facing severe condemnation on Twitter for his degrading comments on women wearing ripped jeans.
Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Rawat shamed the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands. The CM questioned that the woman runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children but she wears jeans ripped at the knees; what values will she impart?
Rawat's statements earned him the tag of a misogynist. Women took to Twitter to express their disgust at such a distasteful remark. As a show of dissent, women are uploading their pictures wearing ripped jeans using the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.
However, in a bizarre turn of events, Uttarakhand Tourism's official Twitter account has been liking the tweets that condemn the CM. This was brought to notice by a popular parody Twitter handle that goes by the name 'Rofl Gandhi 2.0'. The account admin posted a few screenshots of the #RippedJeansTwitter tweets that Uttarakhand Tourism has liked.
The tweet by the parody account reads, "Ye kya kya like kar rahe ho @UTDBofficial ..CM saab ko pata chal gaya toh career rip kar denge (What tweets are you liking? You'll be fired if the CM learns about this)."
Within a few minutes, Uttarakhand Tourism's Twitter account blocked the parody account.
Now the mood on Twitter has turned humorous as memes are being made about Uttarakhand Tourism and the tweets it liked.
Here are some of the most hilarious reactions and memes. Check them out.