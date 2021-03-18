RIP Ritika Phogat: Shocked Twitterati mourn young wrestler's demise, tributes pour in

Ritika Phogat, the 17-year-old cousin of Indian star wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat passed away on Wednesday, March 17, reportedly due to suicide.

Reports claim that she took her own life after losing a wrestling match loss.

Ritika recently entered a competition in Bharatpur's Lohagarh Stadium. As per reports, on March 14 she had lost the final match by a single point which seems to have deeply upset her. An investigation is currently underway.

People across India have taken to Twitter to pay their condolences. Sister Ritu Phogat wrote on Twitter, "Rest in Peace choti behen Ritika. I still can't believe what just happened with you Will miss you forever. Om Shanti."