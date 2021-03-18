RippedJeansTwitter: Uttarakhand CM under fire for comments on women who wear ripped jeans

A video of newly-sworn in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat criticising women for wearing ripped jeans recently went viral, following which the BJP leader is being slammed by activists and politicians alike.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Rawat said that due to a lack of values, youngsters today are following strange fashion trends. He added that youngsters consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. The chief minister said these days youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans. If they can't find one, then they cut their jeans using scissors.

Rawat then went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight. He said that the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands. Two children were travelling with her. He questioned that the woman runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children but she wears jeans ripped at the knees; what values will she impart?

Ever since his video went viral, enraged Twitterati have been calling out Rawat's remarks as misogynist. The opposition parties are demanding an apology and hitting out against the CM on Twitter. Women took to Twitter to share pictures wearing ripped jeans as a mark of protest.