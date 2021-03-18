'Change your mentality': Navya Naveli Nanda slams Uttarakhand CM's comment on ripped jeans

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who has been making waves on social media with her unfiltered opinions is now headlining for her take on ripped jeans.

Navya took to Instagram and slammed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s remark about women wearing ripped jeans.

Rawat made the statements during a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun.

Rawat recalled his encounter with an NGO woman who wore ripped jeans while on a flight with kids.

The CM who was boarded the same plane said, “If such women go out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life.”

“[Women] showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids These are the values being given now [at home]. Where is this coming from, if not at home?”

Reacting to the same, Navya wrote on her Instagram stories, “Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society.”