US Foot Fetishist Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 69-Year-Old Lady At Nursing Home, Pressed His Genitals Against Her Feet; Now Faces 99 Years In Jail

Foot Fetishist Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 69-Year-Old Lady, Pressed His Genitals Against Her Feet; Faces 99 Years In Jail

An ex-janitor at a Robert Boulevard, Louisiana nursing home, who sexually assaulted a nursing home resident after getting hold of her feet, has been arrested. After being found guilty in the sexual assault case, he will now face 99 years in prison as a punishment. Slidell police stated they received a report in March of 2018 regarding a sexual assault that occurred at a nursing home on Robert Boulevard. He is a 47-year-old and identified as Bobby Bester.

When officers arrived at the nursing home, they were directed to a 69-year-old resident, Bester, who worked as a janitor at the nursing home, and had entered her room while she was in bed. The resident stated that Bester commented on her socks having fallen off her feet and offered to put them back on for her.

He then proceeded to lotion and massage her feet while also pressing his genitals against her feet, and only stopped when he heard footsteps outside the room.

Despite having an arrest warrant against Bester, the police were not able to locate him. He was eventually arrested six years later in 2024. After getting caught, Bester accepted having a foot fetish but denied the accusations against him when questioned by the police.

During the trial, prosecutors called on another woman who testified that Bester had terrorized her with foot-related phone calls and messages.

“Can I (masturbate) on your feet? I know you got sexy feet. Can I just suck on it or something?” Bester said to the woman in one call. On another occasion, Bester told the woman over the phone, “I like that pink toenail polish you have on.”

The woman was worried Bester was following her and reported him to the authorities. Bester's sentencing is on October 23; he’s looking at a possible 99-year prison sentence.