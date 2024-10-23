Bizarre! Foot Fetish Man Breaks Into Neighbour's House In Greece To Smell Their Shoes, Gets Arrested

28-year-old man arrested for breaking into house to smell neighbour's shoes | Canva

In a recent incident reported from a city in Greece, a 28-year-old man broke into his neighbour's flat for a bizarre reason. He didn't wish to steal precious ornaments or rob some cash, instead he went there to smell the shoes of the people staying next door.

Incident surfaces from Thessaloniki in Greece

The foot fetish from in Thessaloniki stepped into the other's residence to smell some footwear placed on their shoe rack. Earlier to breaking into the neighbour's house, he was reportedly spotted sniffing the shoes left outside their entrance.

Also, this was said to be not the first time that the man landed into someone else's house to smell their shoes or exhibit such strange behaviour. It was noted that the recent incident that took place on October 8 was the third time in six months that he was engaged in such an activity.

Gets arrested, lands in legal trouble

One might opine that his actions were seemingly harmless, but it left neighbours alarmed. They reported the incident to the police authorities which led to the arrest of the foot fetish man.

According to reports, the man was observed of breaking into other homes not to steal but to sniff and smell shoes. Locals told the media that he didn't involve in any violent or harmful act.

Family aware of his bizarre habit

It was noted that the man's family was aware of his habit of sniffing shoes but were unable to help him get rid of it.

The recent incident where the man broke into the neighbour's house attracted him legal trouble, initially getting him arrested and then being produced at the court to receive a jail sentence.

He was reportedly sentenced to a one month term in jail and asked to undergo therapy for his bizarre condition.